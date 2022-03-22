Veil (VEIL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $492.00

Veil (VEIL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. Veil has a total market cap of $892,327.20 and $492.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,007.83 or 0.99745457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00066430 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00305757 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00139835 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.00275122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005318 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00029180 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.