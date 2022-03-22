Harrington Investments INC Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE:GWW traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $506.26. 227,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,389. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $390.08 and a one year high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $486.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.78. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.