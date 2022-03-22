Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 70,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 510,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
About Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Global Solutions (SGSI)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.