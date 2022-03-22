Harrington Investments INC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,886,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,264 shares of company stock worth $22,516,364. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

