Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) were up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.76 and last traded at $111.76. Approximately 148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.56.

About Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

