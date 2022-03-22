Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) Trading Up 3%

Renaissance Oil Corp. (CVE:ROE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 1,991,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,292,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$190.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.22.
Renaissance Oil Company Profile (CVE:ROE)
