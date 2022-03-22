Adams (LON:ADA) Stock Price Down 10%

Adams Plc (LON:ADA – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09). 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 67,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.11).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.22. The company has a market cap of £10.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00.

Adams Company Profile

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

