$420.63 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) to announce $420.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.90 million to $425.00 million. Koppers posted sales of $407.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,727. The company has a market capitalization of $619.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.95. Koppers has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.