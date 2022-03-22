$420.63 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) to announce $420.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.90 million to $425.00 million. Koppers posted sales of $407.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Koppers.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KOP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,727. The company has a market capitalization of $619.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.95. Koppers has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.
Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
