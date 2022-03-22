Harrington Investments INC Has $4.33 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,979 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Starbucks stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,808,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500,024. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

