Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $35,187,000. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $20,402,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,271,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.58. 2,748,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,760. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

