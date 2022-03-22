Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.45. SAP posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $3.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,449. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

