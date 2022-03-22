Comparing Latham Group (SWIM) and Its Rivals

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Latham Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Latham Group alerts:

22.0% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Latham Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $630.46 million -$62.35 million -26.66 Latham Group Competitors $2.45 billion $147.20 million 18.79

Latham Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group. Latham Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -9.89% 5.07% 1.95% Latham Group Competitors 3.80% 1.98% 4.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Latham Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Latham Group Competitors 115 659 780 38 2.47

Latham Group presently has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.08%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.39%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Latham Group rivals beat Latham Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.