Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Land accounts for about 0.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Gladstone Land worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 545.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 90.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 361,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,607. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -125.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $37.41.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.20%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

