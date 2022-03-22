Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) (TSE:KML) Shares Up 0.9%

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) (TSE:KML – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.94 and last traded at C$14.91. 73,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 242,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.77.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 38.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KML)
