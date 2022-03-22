Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Trading Down 0.2%

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25.

Get Trimedyne alerts:

About Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED)

Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimedyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimedyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.