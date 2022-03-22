Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.83. 7,508,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,286,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $462.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

