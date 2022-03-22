D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 317 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

D. Scott Neal Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $491.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,661. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $482.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.28. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.36 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.