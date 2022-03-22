$125.34 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will report sales of $125.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.68 million to $132.00 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $97.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $534.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $538.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $584.50 million, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $611.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million.

MESA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 418,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,137. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

