Zacks: Brokerages Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) will report $39.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $39.61 million. AXT posted sales of $31.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $163.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.88 million to $165.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $181.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.50 million to $183.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AXT by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AXT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AXT by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 98,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,460. AXT has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $307.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 2.16.

About AXT (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.