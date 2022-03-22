iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) is Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 3.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 93,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 366,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

