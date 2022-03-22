Threadgill Financial LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Threadgill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 50,541 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,348,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

