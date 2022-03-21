Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,000. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 3.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.67. 818,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.19 and its 200-day moving average is $381.16.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

