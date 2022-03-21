Threadgill Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after buying an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after buying an additional 435,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,075,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,976,031. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $320.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

