Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $446,696.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,530 shares of company stock worth $5,317,723 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $218,333,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after buying an additional 1,281,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.19. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.