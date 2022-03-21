The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,528 shares of company stock worth $6,708,460. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,410,000 after buying an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $113.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

