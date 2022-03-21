First Pacific Financial Sells 499 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First Pacific Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.66. 201,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.09. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

