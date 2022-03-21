Threadgill Financial LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 168.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 4.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $7.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $536.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $573.95 and its 200 day moving average is $608.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $466.06 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.