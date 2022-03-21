D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 441 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.84. 4,729,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,510. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

