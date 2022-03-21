D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 441 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.84. 4,729,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,510. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.
GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
GlaxoSmithKline Profile (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.