Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) to report $6.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.39 million to $9.32 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $50.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.25 million to $65.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $202.52 million, with estimates ranging from $138.97 million to $297.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.58. The stock had a trading volume of 327,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,179. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $96.97 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.