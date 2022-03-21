$103.31 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) will post sales of $103.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $104.51 million. Frontline reported sales of $107.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $566.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.27 million to $580.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $714.38 million, with estimates ranging from $712.76 million to $716.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of FRO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,543. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.40 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 54.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 156,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 325.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.