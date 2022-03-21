Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $72.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $85.18. 2,712,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $87.31. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

