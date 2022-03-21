First Pacific Financial Purchases 792 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

First Pacific Financial increased its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,870,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after buying an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BYND traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,381. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $160.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.06.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

