10,531 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,101,000 after purchasing an additional 906,145 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,548,000 after purchasing an additional 327,919 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,325,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,226,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.03. 961,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,874. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

