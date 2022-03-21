First Pacific Financial Purchases 315 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Sysco were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182,664 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after buying an additional 837,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,321,000 after buying an additional 136,243 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.75. 2,070,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

