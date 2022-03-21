HOPR Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. HOPR has a total market cap of $26.43 million and $452,386.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOPR has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.71 or 0.07052260 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,762.22 or 0.99609924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00041022 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

