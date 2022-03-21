Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.02.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.22. The company had a trading volume of 555,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,731. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $140.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.56.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.57%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

