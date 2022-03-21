Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $2.27 on Monday, hitting $66.69. 4,355,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,609. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $199.03. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

