Muthusamy Shanmugam Purchases 5,000 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam acquired 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 168,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,773. The stock has a market cap of $383.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

