First Pacific Financial Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.22. 4,611,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,814. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

