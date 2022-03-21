First Pacific Financial Purchases 491 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded up $3.18 on Monday, reaching $87.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,712,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,471. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.51. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

