Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.33.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

AMED traded down $5.85 on Monday, hitting $161.11. The company had a trading volume of 253,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,187. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.31. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

