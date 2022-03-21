Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $152.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.55. 781,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,451. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after acquiring an additional 502,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after purchasing an additional 321,368 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after purchasing an additional 307,066 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

