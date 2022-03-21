First Pacific Financial Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Pacific Financial decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.97. The stock had a trading volume of 578,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,547. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $105.30 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

