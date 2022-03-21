Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 150.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 728.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.82. 30,406,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,736,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average is $181.96. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.39.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

