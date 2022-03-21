Brokerages Set Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) PT at $22.23

Shares of Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIXXF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

AIXXF traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $22.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

