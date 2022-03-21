The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,127 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,440,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAKE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.36. 720,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

