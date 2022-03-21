Nasdacoin Market Cap Hits $22,775.49 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $22,775.49 and $7,112.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 58% lower against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 116.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,591,619 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

