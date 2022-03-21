Unido EP (UDO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $146,004.00

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Unido EP has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $146,004.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.23 or 0.07035787 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,651.82 or 0.99805851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00040941 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,252,624 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

