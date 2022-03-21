Unistake 24-Hour Volume Hits $52,693.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Unistake has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $52,693.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,548,287 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

