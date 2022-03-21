GNY Price Tops $0.0591 on Top Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and $8,247.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GNY has traded 54.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

